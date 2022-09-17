India helped 80 crore people with free ration during COVID-19: CM Adityanath

The credit for this goes to the leadership of the PM, CM Adityanath said

PTI Lucknow
September 17, 2022 17:50 IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits an exhibition organised on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday, in Lucknow, on Saturday, September 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on September 17 claimed that India was the only country in the world during the coronavirus pandemic that did not go give freebies but helped 80 crore people with free ration.

The Chief Minister said this addressing a gathering at Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan after inaugurating an exhibition to mark the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"India was the only country, which did not distribute any 'revrhi' [freebies] but when the need arose, free ration was provided to 80 crore people. And, more than 200 crore free vaccine doses were also made available," he said.

"India was the only country that did not waver during the coronavirus pandemic but continued its journey forward with full patience and strength. The credit for this goes to the leadership of the PM," Mr. Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said it is a matter of pride that the country has emerged as the fifth largest economy in the world. India's ability is being recognised at the global platform under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

