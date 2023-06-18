ADVERTISEMENT

India has been giving befitting reply to anyone casting evil eye on it: Nadda

June 18, 2023 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST - Sivsagar (Assam)

"Be it during the Doklam stand off or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us."

PTI

BJP National President J.P. Nadda visited the Golden Pagoda Temple, in Namsai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP national president J.P. Nadda on Sunday asserted that India has been giving a befitting reply to anyone casting an evil eye on the country.

Speaking at a party rally here, Mr. Nadda said the BJP-led central government has worked to strengthen India’s security.

"Be it during the Doklam stand-off or the surgical strike, India has shown no one can cast an evil eye on us," he said.

Mr. Nadda also maintained that the NDA government's nine years at the Centre have been marked by strong decisions, which have taken the country forward.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Before 2014, India was known for corruption, policy paralysis and scams. Now, we are known for a decisive, strong and forward-marching government," the senior BJP leader said.

The country's image has undergone a drastic transformation, especially at the international forum, under the current regime, Mr. Nadda said.

"Be it 'seva, sushasan, garib-kalyan' (service, good governance, service to the poor), the Union government has delivered on all fronts," he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Assam

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US