GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

INDIA bloc will sweep Chandigarh municipal polls: AAP leader Raghav Chadha

Under the alliance arrangement for the mayoral elections, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor

January 16, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 01:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on January 16, 2024.

AAP leader Raghav Chadha addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on January 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The INDIA bloc will sweep the Chandigarh municipal polls and the win will be the curtain raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said on January 16.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress - both INDIA bloc members - forged an alliance on Monday for the January 18 mayoral polls in the Union Territory.

Mr. Chadha told a press conference in New Delhi that he was sure that the INDIA bloc will defeat the BJP in the elections in Chandigarh.

"The Chandigarh municipal polls will be the first big face-off between the BJP and the INDIA bloc. It will set the tone for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Under the alliance arrangement for the mayoral elections, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the posts of senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The INDIA bloc was formed by Opposition parties, including the Congress, the AAP, the TMC and the Samajwadi Party, to take on the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections.

Related Topics

Aam Aadmi Party / election / Chandigarh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.