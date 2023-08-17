ADVERTISEMENT

INDIA bloc aims to win all 14 Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand: Congress

August 17, 2023 05:09 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - NEW DELHI

Party keeps the question of alliance in Delhi with the AAP open-ended

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge along with party leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal hold a meeting with Jharkhand Congress leaders over the preparations and planning for the upcoming 2024 polls, at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on Wednesday said that the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is aiming to win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand in the 2024 general election.

The party’s stance in Jharkhand, where it is in alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was in sharp contrast from Delhi. Earlier in the day on Wednesday, the party’s top leadership had reviewed poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha but kept the issue of allying with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) open-ended, urging State leaders to be ready to contest all seven Lok Sabha seats here.

Briefing reporters after the Lok Sabha poll strategy meeting for Jharkhand, All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for the State, Avinash Pande, said the INDIA bloc will ensure that it manages to win all the 14 seats from Jharkhand.

He said the State was committed to ridding itself of the BJP, which has “created an atmosphere of fear across the country”.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge presided over the meeting, which was attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal, State unit chief Rajesh Thakur, and Mr. Pande, among others.

