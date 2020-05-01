India Bangladesh land border at Petrapole opens; jute, maize exported

The India Bangladesh land border at Petrapole in West Bengal opened on Thursday after being closed for almost a month. The West Bengal government expressed its displeasure over not being consulted before restarting trade through the international trade border. Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the State has the final say on easing the restrictions. “We do not want the people to suffer. But every notification of the Centre said the State will have the final word on easing restrictions,” he said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has on several occasions emphasised on sealing the international borders. Thousands of trucks are waiting on the Indian side to cross over to Bangladesh. The South Bengal Frontier which mans the border located in the North 24 Parganas district said the trade activities started at 3 p.m. and jute and maize were exported to Bangladesh.

The State government started the process of bringing back 2,368 people from Kota. Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said 95 buses with officers as escorts are likely to reach the State on Friday.