India-Bangladesh border talks start in Guwahati

23 December 2020 03:26 IST

The two forces will deliberate upon steps being taken to strengthen the security grid

The 51st Director General level border coordination conference between the Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) began in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The biannual conference, scheduled to conclude on December 26, is being held to discuss issues related to border management.

The BSF delegation is being headed by Director General Rakesh Asthana and the BGB by its Director General, Major General Shafeenul Islam.

“The heads of the two forces will deliberate upon steps being taken to strengthen the security grid in a cohesive manner for betterment of people living on the borders of both the countries,” a BSF spokesperson said.

He added that the meeting would conclude with the signing of the joint record of discussions by the Director Generals of the two frontier forces.

The focus of the conference would be on addressing and streamlining mechanisms on how to jointly curb various trans-border crimes and timely sharing of information between the two forces, the spokesperson said.

The joint India-Bangladesh guidelines for border authorities, 1975, envisage that there should be frequent contact between the border authorities of the two countries concerned for discussing matters of immediate administrative concern.

The first such discussion was on December 2, 1975, when a BSF delegation under the then Director General Ashwani Kumar met a team led by Maj Gen Quazi Golam Dastgir, former Director General of Bangladesh Rifles (now BRD) in Kolkata.

Since then, the DG-level meetings between the two forces were held annually in India or Bangladesh till 1993. The conference was made a biannual event after a Home Secretary level meeting in October 1993.