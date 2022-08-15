India at 75 | Will establish ‘Gaurav Stambh’, museum for fallen soldiers in Kashmir: J&K L-G

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha delivers speech during an Independence Day parade, in Srinagar on August 15, 2022. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

Describing Jammu and Kashmir as “the land of Mother Saraswati and enlightened dream of Chaitanya”, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, in his Independence Day speech in Srinagar, said a ‘Gaurav Stambh’ will be established in Srinagar in the memory of the brave soldiers, who have sacrificed their lives defending our beloved motherland.

“I have full faith that the immortal flame of ‘Gaurav Stambh’ and the museum of our brave hearts will be the centre of inspiration for the new generation. I am proud of the brave hearts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police who have received 125 gallantry medals on the eve of Independence Day. Their sacrifices will always inspire us,” L-G Sinha said.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was not just a piece of land but a symbol of the cultural and spiritual heritage of the country.

“This is the land of Mother Saraswati, abode of all virtues and the enlightened dream of Chaitanya. From Mount Harmukh to the summits of Vindhyas, from Jhelum to Prayag Sangam, from Bhedagiri to Baba Kedarnath, every breath, every heartbeat carries the fragrance of Hindustan and the aspirations for the supreme glory of the Tricolour,” L-G Sinha said.

He said there may be thousands and lakhs of obstacles and challenges, but every Indian should unite to fight these challenges and be the architect of the future of India - this is the resolution of Independence Day.

‘Days of militancy over’

L-G Sinha said the days of militancy, corruption, and fear have come to an end in J&K.

“No one will display Pakistan’s flag here now as everyone here is hoisting the flag of the country which they love. There is no room for violence here,” he said. He called upon every section of the society “to take a pledge to make J&K Nasha-Mukt, Bhrashtachar-Mukt and Roojgar-Yukt”.

Referring to the decision of August 5, 2019 to end J&K’s special constitutional position under Article 370, L-G Sinha said, “Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji laid the foundation for modern and equitable socio-economic development in J&K. Under his guidance, J&K has been making remarkable achievements for the holistic development of the region.”

He said the aspirations of the youth of Jammu and Kashmir have been synchronised with the aspirations of the country today. “Their dreams are not confined to personal development, but transcend to create a good future for the society, nation and the entire humanity. They want a society which challenges and harnesses their creativity. Peace is a pre-condition for the establishment of such a social and economic order,” he said.

Investment proposals worth ₹56,000 crore received

He said in the 70 years since independence, J&K was able to attract cumulative investment worth ₹14000-15,000 crores, whereas investment proposals worth ₹56000 crores have been received in the past one and a half years only. “A groundbreaking ceremony for proposals worth ₹38,080 crores were held in the presence of the PM in April this year,” L-G said.

L-G called upon the people of the Union Territory “to restore the pride and excellence of J&K, as this is a golden opportunity”. “Let us unite against the conspiracies and thwart the malafide intentions, which have pushed Jammu and Kashmir into the darkness for decades,” he said.

Rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits

He said the Central and the UT governments were fully committed to the rehabilitation and welfare of Kashmiri Pandits. “Out of 6000 jobs, appointments have been made on 5502 posts, and recruitment for 458 posts has been initiated, which shall be completed soon,” he said.

The construction of 6,000 transit accommodations for facilitating their return with a target of completing 3900 units within one and a half years has been set. Jobs and housing, although important, are not the only solutions for their rehabilitation and welfare, so other efforts are also being made.”

He said the Kashmiri Pandits and other communities, facing the brunt of displacement, have been given justice by implementing the Jammu and Kashmir Displaced Immovable Property Act, enacted in 1997, with effect last year.

“Till June this year, 8000 complaints have been received, on the basis of which, 2,414 kanals of land have been retrieved from illegal occupation by taking action on 6500 complaints thereby providing justice to these 6500 families after three decades,” the L-G said.