India at 75 | On I-Day, Punjab CM Mann launches 75 'Aam Aadmi Clinics'

The mohalla clinics will offer around 100 types of clinical tests for free, besides giving medicines to patients at no cost

PTI Ludhiana
August 15, 2022 14:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A view of an Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday dedicated 75 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people of the State to mark 75 years of India's independence.

ADVERTISEMENT

After hoisting the national flag during a state-level function at Guru Nanak Stadium here, Mr. Mann inaugurated one of the clinics at a separate event and said his party had fulfilled a poll promise.

The mohalla clinics will offer around 100 types of clinical tests for free, besides giving medicines to patients at no cost. Each of these clinics will have four staff members, including an MBBS doctor and a laboratory technician.

"Today, we dedicate 75 mohalla clinics to mark 75 years of Independence," Mr. Mann told the media. More such clinics will be launched in the coming days, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"We had promised to set up mohalla clinics in Punjab. The experiment of setting up such in Delhi has been very successful," he said.

Responding to the Opposition's criticism of converting buildings of 'Sewa Kendras' into 'Aam Aadmi Clinics', Mr. Mann said the structures had been lying in shambles and they were converted into 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' or mohalla clinics after renovation.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

"We are fulfilling our promises," the chief minister claimed.

Mr. Mann also spoke about his government's other initiatives such as 'One MLA, One Pension' and free electricity.

"After the AAP government was formed, we started taking decisions from Day One, and now, results of these decisions have started coming," he said.

"One MLA, One Pension law has been implemented. We spoke about giving 300 units of free electricity from July 1. In around 20 days, 51 lakh households will get zero electricity bills," he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Punjab
India at 75

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app