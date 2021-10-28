‘Independent witness’ in Aryan Khan case detained in another case

Pune police act against Kiran Gosavi over cheating case registered in 2018

The Pune police on Thursday said they had detained Kiran Gosavi, a controversial witness and self-styled private investigator in the Mumbai cruise drugs case, in connection with a cheating case lodged in 2018.

“We have taken him into custody from the outskirts of Pune. Our case is regarding a cheating case in which Gosavi was absconding. He had promised jobs to some people and a charge sheet was filed in this regard. As per the record, he was ‘missing’ in this case for two years. We are completing the pre-arrest procedures,” said Pune Commissioner of Police Amitabh Gupta.

According to sources, a team of policemen from the anti-extortion cell of the Pune Crime Branch took the absconding Mr. Gosavi into custody from the city’s Katraj area at around 4 a.m.

Prior to that, Mr. Gosavi had said he wanted to surrender to the Uttar Pradesh Police as he apparently felt “threatened” in Maharashtra.

However, on Wednesday, he travelled to Pune and told a news channel that he would be appearing before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) authorities who are conducting an internal inquiry against Sameer Wankhede (the NCB’s Mumbai zonal director) in Mumbai. He claimed that following his Mumbai appearance before the NCB, he planned to surrender to the Pune police.

Sources in the city police’s Crime Branch said that they detained him before he could go to Mumbai.

The city police had kept Mr. Gosavi under intense surveillance and were reportedly tracking a dozen possible locations where the absconder might be. A look out circular (LOC) against him was issued on October 13 in order to prevent him from fleeing the country.

The shadowy ‘private investigator’, who hit the headlines after his selfie with Aryan Khan — son of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan — went viral on social media and questions were raised about his conduct during the drug bust of October 2, had reportedly gone incommunicado after the incident.

While questions were raised about Mr. Gosavi’s controversial involvement in the NCB raid, it transpired that an FIR had been lodged against him in connection with a cheating case by Chinmay Deshmukh, a resident of the city’s Kasba Peth area, at the Faraskhana police station on May 29, 2018.

According to the FIR, Mr. Gosavi had posted an advertisement about hotel management jobs on social media platforms and Mr. Deshmukh got in touch with him. Mr. Gosavi had allegedly promised the latter a job in Malaysia and had asked him to transfer a sum of ₹3.09 lakh to his bank account between November 2017 and March 2018.

After neither job nor his money were forthcoming, a frustrated Mr. Deshmukh lodged a police complaint, after which a case under Sections 419 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act were lodged against Mr. Gosavi.

Mr. Gosavi has also been named as an accused in three more cheating cases, including one in Mumbai in 2007 and two in Thane in 2015 and 2016.