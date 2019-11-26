Independent MLAs given plum positions in Haryana

In a move being seen as an attempt to placate the Independent legislators who had extended their support to the Bharatiya Janata Party-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government in Haryana, the State government on Monday appointed four Independent MLAs as chairmen of different boards and corporations.

Sombir Sangwan has been appointed as Chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board while Nayan Pal Rawat has been appointed as Chairman of the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation. Similarly, Randhir Singh Gollen has been appointed as Chairman of the Haryana Tourism Corporation and Dharam Pal Gondar has been appointed as Chairman of the Haryana Forest Development Corporation, said an official statement.

The newly appointed chairmen are currently representing Dadri, Faridabad, Pundri and Nilokheri Assembly constituencies respectively, the statement added.

The previous chairmen of these boards and corporations have submitted their resignations which were accepted by the State government.

Cabinet berths

The four independent legislators had been aspiring for Cabinet berths and had recently flexed their muscles, holding a meeting in Delhi barely days before the M.L. Khattar government was to carry out the first Cabinet expansion.

In the expansion carried out over 10 days ago, Ranjit Singh Chautala was given a Cabinet berth, but no other independent was accommodated.

Extended support

The BJP emerged as the single largest party by winning 40 seats in the 2019 Assembly polls, but fell short of six seats to form the government on its own. Soon after the results, the seven Independents had extended support to the BJP. Later, the BJP and the JJP, which secured 10 seats, decided to come together to form an alliance government in the State.

(With inputs from PTI)