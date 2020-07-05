Indefinite curfew clamped in Manipur district

IMPHAL

05 July 2020 19:54 IST

28 policemen, who received students from other States, test COVID-19 positive.

The district Magistrate of Jiribam bordering Assam has clamped an indefinite curfew in the entire district with effect from Sunday morning. Officials said the step had been taken in view of the reports that 28 police personnel, who were associated with the supervision of welcoming students coming from other States at the Jiri rail station, had tested COVID-19 positive. They had also arranged buses and helped the students board them to go to their respective districts.

The Magistrate also announced three more containment zones taking the number to 22 in the district. The Home department issued an order saying it will remain in force till July 15 or till further notice. No vehicle including loaded trucks will be allowed to cross the district.

Nine cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking Manipur’s tally to 1,325. While 658 of them are active cases, 667 persons have recovered. They were discharged with advice for home quarantine.

The radio therapy department of the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences, Imphal, will start treating cancer patients from Monday onwards. It had stopped it as it was converted into an isolation ward for treating COVID-19 patients.