Increasing reports of slaughter of dogs in Manipur

Despite the campaigns by several NGOs to stop eating and selling dog meat, there are increasing reports that dogs are being slaughtered in Manipur and some other northeast States.

In some markets, muzzled and trussed dogs are on open sale. On Tuesday, a police team arrested four tribals at Sugnu for transporting seven carcasses from Moreh, the border town, to Churachandpur district. The police have registered a case against them.

A few days ago, a CCTV camera in Imphal caught two persons killing a domesticated dog and fleeing with the carcass. The shocked owner had offered ₹50,000 to anyone giving information leading to the arrest of the two.

Some hotels and drinking joints which had mushroomed are reportedly selling fried and curried dog meat. Most of the Manipur valley dwellers are Vaishnavites and as such do not eat even eggs.

The police said the drive to save the dogs shall continue in the State.