Increased voting in Maoist areas reflects faith in democracy: LS Speaker Om Birla in Chhattisgarh MLAs orientation programme

January 20, 2024 11:06 pm | Updated 11:06 pm IST - Raipur

Mr. Birla also emphasised on digitisation of Assembly records and said that studying the proceedings taken in the Assembly in the past was very useful for the MLAs

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla | Photo Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla said higher voting turnout in the Maoist-affected and backward tribal areas of Chhattisgarh reflected a belief in democracy by those residing there. 

Inaugurating a two day Orientation Programme for Members of Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly at the Assembly premises here, Mr. Birla referred  to the unique challenges faced by the far flung areas where people battle poverty and difficulties including Maoism. 

“And that is why voting is continuously increasing even in those places where there was Naxalism and difficult circumstances. And this continuous increase in voting means their faith in democracy,” the Lok Sabha Speaker said.  

Speaking on the role of legislators, Mr. Birla said that success of people’s representatives was measured by their faithful articulation of the issues of the people, but also noted that agreement and disagreement between the Treasury and the Opposition benches should be within the ambit of the dignity and decorum of the House. 

“It is very important that dissent is expressed within the established parameters of parliamentary dignity and decorum,” he said. 

Temple for democracy

Describing the House [Parliament and Assemblies] as a temple of democracy, he added that disrupting the proceedings of legislative bodies or entering the Well may yield short-term gains, but can’t do the same in the long run.  He said the more an MLA sits in the assembly, he is able to present his views in a better way in the Assembly and in this way is able to represent his area better. 

“The more in-depth knowledge you have about assembly rules and parliamentary traditions, the more benefit you will have in representing your area. Do not just present the problems of your area, but considering the national and international scenario, present the issues related to the entire state in the Assembly,” he said.

Mr. Birla also emphasised on digitisation of Assembly records and said that studying the proceedings taken in the Assembly in the past was very useful for the MLAs. 

