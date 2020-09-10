Income dips by ₹174 cr. at Shirdi Saibaba temple

COVID-19-induced lockdowns have affected the income of Saibaba temple in Shirdi, which has been closed for devotees since March 17.

“The shrine received an income of ₹115.16 crore from March 17 to August 31, as against ₹289.55 crore it received in the corresponding period last year. This means the income has dipped by ₹174 crore,” Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust CEO Kanhuraj Bagate said.

At ₹94.39 crore, the maximum income was generated through the interest earned on fixed deposits. Cash donations stood at ₹18.32 lakh. “The trust received ₹11.47 crore as online donations compared to ₹1.89 crore it had received through online mode between March 17 and August 31, 2019,” the CEO said.

Last year, the shrine had received donation of 8.868 kg gold and 194 kg silver jewellery, but during the lockdown, it received only 162 gm gold and 2.6 kg silver, he said.

The trust spends ₹55 crore towards management of the temple, he said, adding that an amount of ₹13 crore goes towards the payment of 5,500 employees.