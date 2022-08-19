Inclusion of non-local voters has heightened fears of demographic change in Jammu & Kashmir: Sajad Lone

Sajad Lone said that in the last three years, “disempowerment” of the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir has become a continuous process and is achieved incrementally with unfailing frequency.

PTI Srinagar
August 19, 2022 17:04 IST

People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Inclusion of non-local voters in the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir has heightened the fears of demographic change in the Union Territory, People’s Conference chairman Sajad Lone said in Srinagar, on August 19. He also appealed to the government to allay the apprehensions of the people.

“The recent statement by officials of the Election Commission pertaining to allowing non-locals to vote in the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir has created a new set of apprehensions amongst the people that the government of India must come out with unvarnished truth to allay their fears,” Mr. Lone said in a statement.

Gupkar alliance calls all-party meet to oppose EC’s move to enlist outsiders as voters

He said the statement of Chief Electoral Officer has “heightened” the fears of demographic intervention and demographic change.

“We know the set of laws that prevail across the country but what matters here is not the application of the law, but the intentions of those implementing the law,” he said.

Mr. Lone said that in the last three years, "disempowerment" of the inhabitants of Jammu and Kashmir has become a continuous process and is achieved incrementally with unfailing frequency.

