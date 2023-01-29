Inclement weather plays spoilsport for Amit Shah’s Haryana rally; he briefly addresses gathering over mobile phone

January 29, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 03:59 pm IST - GURUGRAM:

Inclement weather conditions played spoilsport for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s “Jan Utthan Rally” in Haryana’s Gohana on Sunday forcing him to abort his plans to reach the venue at the eleventh hour. He, however, briefly addressed the gathering over mobile phone making an appeal to the people to vote for BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha elections to again make Narendra Modi the Prime Minster of the country.

Organised in the stronghold of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh, the rally assumed huge political significance for the Bharatiya Janata Party, but Mr. Shah could not make it to the venue since his helicopter could not take off due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar broke the news to the gathering saying that Mr. Shah was very keen to come for the rally, and he even tried to reach by road but that could have caused a long delay.

Mr. Shah, however, briefly spoke to the gathering over mobile phone making them an appeal to make lotus (BJP’s party symbol) bloom on all Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in 2024 and again make Narendra Modi the Prime Minister of the country. With a promise to come to Gohana soon, Mr. Shah praised the functioning of the State government saying that corruption had gone down in Haryana and the law and order situation had improved.

Mr. Lal, in his address, took a dig at Congress party over its claims of high unemployment rate in the state saying that only those indulging in corruption in the previous regime were rendered jobless. “We have crippled those who indulged in corruption. They have been rendered jobless,” he said.

The Haryana CM said his government had ensured that ration cards and old age pension of eligible persons was sanctioned and compensation for failed crops reached the beneficiaries bank accounts without them having to run around for it.

