Incessant rain leads to heavy waterlogging in Gurugram

A stretch of National Highway 48 from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula, a perennial water-logging point, was the worst-hit

Bringing back the haunting memories of the monster jam in the Millennium City on July 28, 2016, incessant rain for a couple of hours on Wednesday morning led to heavy waterlogging on a stretch of National Highway 48, the underpasses, many group housing societies and a majority of the internal roads, bringing the city to a halt.

Though the rains led to flooding across the city, a stretch of National Highway 48 from Hero Honda Chowk to Kherki Daula, a perennial waterlogging point, was the worst-hit with knee-deep water on both service lanes.

Civil Defence volunteer Dharmender Fauji said it rained heavily for a couple of hours starting around 5 a.m. and soon the stretch was flooded. “It led to heavy traffic jam. Though traffic police and the civil defence volunteers tried to clear the traffic, it may take a few hours before the movement of vehicles becomes smooth. Several vehicles stranded on the service lane were almost drowned,” said Mr. Fauji, deployed on the stretch along with two more volunteers.

Besides, heavy waterlogging was witnessed on Cyber City, Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road, Sector 10, Jawala Mill Road, Sector 4-5 Chowk, Sohna Chowk near Harish Bakery, Basai village, Sikanderpur Metro Station, Mayfield Garden, Himgiri Chowk, Fazilpur Chowk (South City-II), Bilaspur Chowk and Mata Mandir Road. The traffic police, in a series of tweets, made an appeal to the residents to avoid the waterlogged roads and plan their journey accordingly.

The rain water also entered several group housing societies in the city trapping the residents inside. There were reports of waterlogging in some underpasses in the city.