Incentives fail to lure migrants back

Amid shortage of workforce with many labourers migrating to their native places during the nationwide lockdown following COVID-19 outbreak, several industries are finding it tough to get back on track in Punjab and Haryana.

With easing of lockdwon restrictions, several industry owners are making efforts to bring back the labour force by facilitating their travel, offering hike in wages along with free accommodation and food. Yet many migrant labourers are unwilling to come back as COVID-19 fear looms large.

“We are facing an acute shortage of labour. Most of our labourers were from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and most of them have returned to their native places. In one rice mill, on average we need 50 labourers for efficient work. Close to 800 mills across Haryana are operating currently, but almost all are finding it difficult to manage,” said Jagdish Rai, vice-president of All India Rice Millers and Dealers

“Most of the workers are not willing to come on account of COVID-19 fear. We are offering them higher wages, free accommodation and food... ,” he said.

Jitender Malik, chief patron of Carpet Manufacturers Association in Haryana, said until migrant labourers come back in full strength it will be difficult to revive work.

In neighbouring Punjab, the small, medium and large industries — in manufacturing rice, textiles and woollen and synthetic fabrics — are suffering due to shortage of labour. Industry players are urging them return by offering better pay scales and other incentives besides compensating for rail and bus fares. Rice Millers’ Association director Ashok Sethi has asked the State government to arrange transport to bring labourers back on priority.