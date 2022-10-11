Incarcerated Kashmiri separatist leader Altaf Shah dies in Delhi hospital

A view of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), in New Delhi on May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Incarcerated senior separatist leader Altaf Ahmad Shah, 66, considered an advocate of dialogue in Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s Hurriyat, died at the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday night, according to the family members.

“Abu breathed his last at AIIMS, New Delhi. As a prisoner,” Shah’s daughter Ruwa Shah said, in a tweet.

The AIIMS has not disclosed the cause of death so far.

Mr. Shah is son-in-law of late Hurriyat chairman Geelani, who died in 2021 while he was under house arrest. Mr. Shah was considered a close aide of Geelani. In the past, Shah was a vociferous voice within the Hurriyat advocating dialogue and engagement with stakeholders on the Kashmir issue.

Describing him a “political prisoner”, a Hurriyat spokesman said, “Despite repeated pleadings from his family, our party and his lawyers for his release; he was kept in jail. His health worsened, terminal illness metastasised, despite calls for medical attention, he died in custody.”

Shah’s daughter on October 1 this year had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention to release her father, “who has been diagnosed of acute renal cancer”. “It has spread to his other body parts, including his bone,” she said.

Shah’s lungs, according to his daughter, were not functioning from October 2. “For two days, the RML (Ram Manohar Lohia) hospital is only providing vital support and nothing else. Delay in treatment is causing harm that is irreversible,” she had said.

Meanwhile, Shah’s daughter said she have been waiting calmly at AIIMS mortuary. “Nobody from police or Magistrate( Sana Khan - who was asked to be here for the body to be released) is here yet. The delay will worsen the situation. Have to be at airport three hours prior to last flight at 18.30,” Ms. Shah said, in a tweet.

Mr. Shah was shifted to the AIIMS after the Delhi High court on October 5 issued an order for “appropriate treatment”.

Mr. Shah was arrested during a major crackdown launched on top separatist leaders by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in 2017 in a case related to terror funding. Shah, along with six other senior separatist leaders, was lodged in the Tihar Jail in Delhi.

Hurriyat chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti had also demanded Shah’s release on health grounds.

On May 5, 2021, another incarcerated Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai, 77, died in custody in Jammu.