HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Inauguration of new court in Gadchiroli | Justice system has come to doorsteps of tribals, says Supreme Court judge Bhushan Gavai

Bhushan Gavai said the court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas.

July 24, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - Gadchiroli

PTI
Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. File

Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai. File | Photo Credit: Courtesy: wikipedia.org

Justice system has come to the doorsteps of tribals in Gadchiroli, Supreme Court Justice Bhushan Gavai said after inaugurating the district- and additional sessions court in Aheri taluka of the district in Maharashtra.

Addressing a gathering during the inauguration of the court on July 22, he said the court in Aheri will help in deliverance of justice to 725 villages of Aheri, Mulchera, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas. “Gadchiroli is geographically a big district,” a release said quoting Justice Gavai.

“The Aheri, Sironcha, Bhamragadh and Ettapalli talukas are 100 to 125 km away from the Gadchiroli headquarters. In such a situation, the people in these talukas have to go to the Gadchiroli court (in city),” he noted.

Now, with the district- and additional sessions court at Aheri, the "justice system has come to the doorsteps of the tribals in Gadchiroli," he said.

"According to the fundamental rights given in the Constitution, it is necessary that the justice system should reach the last man of the society," Justice Gavai said.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also hailed the setting up of the new court in Aheri.

“The State government has approved setting up of 24 new courts in Maharashtra and 138 fast track courts,” he said, adding, “the number of family courts has also increased in the State. The government has approved ₹250 crore for the residences of judges,” Mr. Fadnavis said.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice) / crime, law and justice / justice and rights / Maharashtra

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.