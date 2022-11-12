In Uttar Pradesh, test of students will decide fate of teachers

Representational image of primary school students in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. A special test conducted for student will evaluate teachers’ performance in government schools | Photo Credit: PTI

The Moradabad division in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a special test for government school students, based on which their teachers will be rated. The results of the test ordered by Divisional Commissioner Anjaneya Kumar Singh will categorise teachers, not students, as Green (good), Yellow (bad) and Red (very bad). Over five lakh students took the test. The move has invited criticism from teachers who asked how scores of a single test written by students can be used to evaluate them.

“I believe every student is good. But shaping them is up to the teachers. So the aim of this test is to identify the potential of teachers. The overall result of the school will reflect on teachers,” said Mr. Singh while talking to The Hindu.

The administration had prepared 15 sets of question papers for each class across the division, which comprises five districts, namely Moradabad, Sambhal, Rampur, Bijnor and Amroha. The observers in the exams were zonal officers from the district administration who kept a close watch on students writing the test.

According to data provided by the administration, 77.91% of students appeared in the test that took place in 5,794 government primary schools on Thursday. A total of 25,130 teachers work in the schools.

Those teachers who are rated ‘bad’ and ‘very bad’ will be given three months’ time to improve and a retest of the students will follow.

“After three months if there is no improvement among children, we will report the teachers to the government and recommend action,” the Commissioner said, adding that the test and categorisation of teachers is only aimed at “encouraging them to improve”.

Though the administration maintains that the test is not “against the teachers”, the initiative is being criticised by the teachers who feel that “they are being put under too much pressure”.

“How can they judge a teacher’s performance based on students’ marks? A student stays in school for just five hours and they stay with their parents for the rest of the day. To get good marks, student needs a good environment at home and cooperation from family as well, which is missing among those who come to government schools,” said a teacher from Amroha.

Another teacher in Moradabad said that a government school teacher has “100 other departmental works to do” apart from teaching. “How can action be taken against them on the basis of performance of students? It is unjust and is a form of harassment,” she added.