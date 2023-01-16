In U.P., Dalit girl’s marriage takes place under police protection

January 16, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Lucknow

The marriage of a Dalit girl in the Kanchpura locality under Raja ka Rampur police station in Etah district took place on Sunday under heavy police deployment after alleged stone-pelting on the Dalit colony by upper caste men triggered tension.

The issue started on January 12 when two relatives of Rajendra Kumar Valmiki, in whose family the marriage function is happening, were allegedly abused with casteist slurs by upper caste men, who included a BJP youth wing office-bearer Chandan Kashyap. When the Dalit men objected, dozens of upper castes men pelted stones at the Dalit houses, injuring three persons. It led to tensions in the area with Mr. Valmiki submitting a complaint to the Raja ka Rampur police station in which he alleged that 15 people attacked his house, pelting stones, resulting in injuries to three persons in his family.

The police registered a case under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police teams have been constituted to nab the accused.

The locality remained tense for three days with heavy deployment of the police by the district administration. The marriage procession took place under massive security arrangements.