In U.P., COVID-19 death toll jumps to 56

Finally home: Migrants who arrived from Maharashtra standing at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.

Finally home: Migrants who arrived from Maharashtra standing at the Charbagh railway station in Lucknow.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The positive cases also rose to 2,880, with 118 new cases in the State.

The COVID-19 death toll jumped to 56 in Uttar Pradesh with six more casualties, according to the State Health Department.

Deaths were reported in Jhansi, Bijnor, Agra, Mainpuri and Firozabad.

This takes the total casualties in Agra, which reported two new deaths, to 16.

Now, the active cases stand at 1,836, while 987 people have been discharged so far. The State has reported COVID-19 cases in 66 out of its 75 districts with a case each in Amethi and Kushinagar.

