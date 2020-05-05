In U.P., COVID-19 death toll jumps to 56

The COVID-19 death toll jumped to 56 in Uttar Pradesh with six more casualties, according to the State Health Department.
Deaths were reported in Jhansi, Bijnor, Agra, Mainpuri and Firozabad.
Toll in Agra
This takes the total casualties in Agra, which reported two new deaths, to 16.
Also read: Coronavirus India lockdown Day 42 live updates
The positive cases also rose to 2,880, with 118 new cases in the State.
Now, the active cases stand at 1,836, while 987 people have been discharged so far. The State has reported COVID-19 cases in 66 out of its 75 districts with a case each in Amethi and Kushinagar.
