How sneezing leads to assault in times of coronavirus!

Kolhapur (Maharashtra):

20 March 2020 18:21 IST

A man riding a motorbike was thrashed in the Kolhapur city of Maharashtra just because he sneezed in public, without covering his face.

In an incident which shows how the fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) has become all-pervasive, a man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on Thursday just because he sneezed in public.

Watch | COVID-19: Masks and sanitisers are now essential commodities | Watch | Soap or sanitiser? Which works better?

A CCTV video of the fracas, which took place in Gujari area of the city, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Coronavirus | Janata curfew on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm, says Modi

The video showed that a bike-rider stopping and asking another rider on the road why he sneezed without covering his face with a handkerchief as it could cause the spread of the coronavirus.

It led to a heated exchange, and the man who had allegedly sneezed was beaten up.

The incident led to a traffic jam as many other vehicles stopped, though it was not reported to the police. Maharashtra has reported at least 49 confirmed coronavirus patients so far, including one who died.

Also Read COVID-19 | Interactive map of confirmed coronavirus cases in India Also Read Coronavirus | State Helpline numbers for COVID-19 Also Read Epidemic vs. pandemic? Glossary of terms for virus outbreak

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus can spread through spitting, sneezing or coughing or physical contact with an infected person.