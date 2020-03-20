Other States

How sneezing leads to assault in times of coronavirus!

A man distributes masks to motorists and passersby, at an intersection in Ahmedabad, to prevent themselves from COVID-19 infection.

A man distributes masks to motorists and passersby, at an intersection in Ahmedabad, to prevent themselves from COVID-19 infection.   | Photo Credit: AP

A man riding a motorbike was thrashed in the Kolhapur city of Maharashtra just because he sneezed in public, without covering his face.

In an incident which shows how the fear of coronavirus (COVID-19) has become all-pervasive, a man riding a motorbike was thrashed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra on Thursday just because he sneezed in public.

A CCTV video of the fracas, which took place in Gujari area of the city, went viral on social media, though the local police said no complaint had been registered.

According to the World Health Organisation, the virus can spread through spitting, sneezing or coughing or physical contact with an infected person.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020

