In the wake of anti-CAA protests, social media posts come under scanner in Madhya Pradesh

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday issued a directive in the wake of protests against National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) asking WhatsApp group administrators to ensure objectionable comments affecting law and order are not posted.

The Crime Branch directive promised strict legal action against violators.

Against the backdrop of protests over CAA and NRC turning violent in several parts of the country, authorities have clamped prohibitory orders under CrPC section 144, banning the assembly of people, in 43 of 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

It will remain in force till February 9, an official said. “The police are keeping a close watch on social media. Provocative or misleading posts regarding the NRC and CAA will lead to prosecution under Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act,” the order said.

Curbs are in in place for holding demonstrations, dharnas, gatherings and rallies without administrative permission, he said.

Protests swept through districts of Bhopal, Shajapur, Khandwa, Khargone, Seoni, Gwalior, Betul, Ratlam, Barwani, Sagar, Ujjain and Panna on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Friday announced that Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a march in Bhopal on December 25 against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC.

“With an aim to keep the Constitution’s basic tenets intact, a march led by Chief Minister Kamal Nath will be taken out on December 25 in the State capital against CAA and NRC.

All ministers and workers of the Party will take part in it,” State ministers PC Sharma and Jeetu Patwari told the reporters.

“The basic nature of the country’s Constitution is mutual respect for all religions,” they added.