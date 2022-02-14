In Srinagar, activists distribute flowers, chocolates to hijab-wearing students

‘Wearing a hijab is our right and our dignity. It is our identity also’, says an activist

The controversy around hijab, Islamic headscarf, witnessed a spillover on Monday in Kashmir, where a group of women in burkha, head-to-toe veil, presented flowers and chocolates to students wearing hijab outside Kashmir University (KU) in Srinagar, in support of the dress code. “This is a gesture to appreciate those who wear hijab. Wearing a hijab is our right and our dignity. It is our identity also,” a burkha-wearing activist, carrying a bouquet, said outside the gates of KU. The activists, carrying flowers and chocolates, were seen appreciating those who came to the KU campus wearing hijab. “Other religions talk about different kinds of veil too. Hijab saves us from sins. It’s no sign of backwardness. Islam does not want women to lag behind in any field of progress,” another activist said. The activists appealed to the Karnataka government to “include hijab in uniforms as per the school’s colour code”. Central Kashmir’s Budgam also saw a pro-hijab protest on Sunday. Jammu and Kashmir’s regional leaders, including Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah, have spoken in favour of hijab.

‘Equal to all’

Dr. Abdullah on Sunday advocated that all faiths “should have the right to choose their dress codes”. “India is equal to all. You have a right to eat anything, to wear anything till you do not put the integrity of the nation in danger. Radical elements are trying to divide the people of the country on communal lines so as to win polls. God willing, it will end one day,” Dr. Abdullah said.

Dress code sought

The Rashtriya Bajrang Dal (RBD) two-days ago held a protest against hijab in schools in Jammu. “We appeal to the Centre to implement a dress code for all students in schools, colleges and universities. Students should not be allowed to violate the dress code or do hijab in educational institutions,” RBD president Rakesh Bajrangi said.