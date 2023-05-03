HamberMenu
In solidarity with protesting wrestlers, Assam Trinamool leader to return National Games medal 

Abhijit Majumdar, a lawn bowls medal winner, flayed the BJP’s silence on the issue

May 03, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI

Expressing solidarity with the Indian grapplers protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a former sportsperson in Assam has decided to return his National Games medal. 

Abhijit Majumdar, who won a bronze medal for lawn bowling at the 2011 National Games in Ranchi, is the general secretary of the Assam unit of the Trinamool Congress. Representing Meghalaya, he won the medal in the fours category along with his son and two others. 

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks about Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao but his BJP government is ignoring the women wrestlers who have accused the WFI president of sexual harassment. We are deeply pained by the discriminatory treatment of our women sportspersons,” Mr. Majumdar told presspersons on Wednesday. 

Declaring his decision to return the medal to the Indian government, he said it was deplorable that the Prime Minister has not found any time for the very wrestlers who he prides on whenever they shine for the country at international events.

