In Sikkim, Army rescues eight people trapped under debris after landslide, one succumbs later

File photo for representation. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Photo Library
PTI Gangtok June 16, 2022 03:07 IST
Updated: June 16, 2022 02:55 IST

The Army on Wednesday carried out a rescue mission evacuating eight people buried under debris, following a landslide in East Sikkim, officials said.

The troops of the ‘Black Cat Division’ swung into action and rescued the people at 17th Mile, they said, adding, one of them died in hospital.

All the evacuees were admitted to the nearest military hospital, the officials said.

