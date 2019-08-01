In season of yatras, NCP to roll out Shiv Swarajya Yatra on August 6

After Shiv Sena’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra and Bharatiya Janata Party’s Maha Janadesh Yatra, opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is set to hit the streets with its Shiv Swarajya Yatra from August 6.

The yatra, which will travel primarily through Assembly constituencies targeted by the NCP for the Assembly polls, will be organised around the theme of bringing real swarajya (self-governance) as by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Interestingly, the reel life Chhatrapati Shivaji and NCP MP from Shirur, Amol Kolhe will lead the yatra with Udayanraje Bhosale, a descendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji and party MP from Satara, being the star campaigner. The yatra also aims to instil confidence among party workers, and will kick start the NCP’s election campaign.

“The yatra is aimed at exposing the State government’s failures to fulfil the promises made five years ago. Be it farmers or workers or youth or women, it has failed everyone on every count. Instead of working to fulfil the aspirations of the people, the ruling coalition parties have already gone on the campaign mode and are busy organising yatras,” said NCP youth wing’s executive president Ravikant Varpe.

In the first phase, the yatra will start from Fort Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji. The second phase will begin from Tuljapur on August 16. “The possible party candidates from the respective constituencies will be the taking the lead to organise the yatra,” said Mr. Varpe.

The second phase of Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra began on Wednesday from Solapur, while Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ Maha Janadesh Yatra will start from Thursday.

On Wednesday, the youth wing of the NCP held a demonstration at the gates of Mantralaya to protest the government’s failure to create two crore jobs every year. The NCP workers led by State unit president Mehbub Sheikh were detained by the Mumbai police.