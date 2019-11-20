Other States

In report to Ram Nath Kovind, Maharashtra Governor had warned of horse-trading if President’s Rule was delayed

Bhagat Singh Koshyari had recommended that the Assembly be kept in suspended animation

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in a report to President Ram Nath Kovind, had warned of the possibilities of horse-trading and corruption by political parties if President’s Rule was delayed in Maharashtra.

Mr Koshyari, in his report, said the only way for formation to take place in the State was recourse to a floor test in the House. However, the sequence of events in the run-up to the 13-day period before the report was drafted ‘unmistakably demonstrate the situation for a test has not even arisen in the State’, he said in the report.

“I am alive to the fact in case such a misadventure of having a floor test there are eminent possibilities of horse-trading, corruption and other illegal means being adopted by the concerned persons to garner support, which in my view must be ruled out under any circumstances and at any cost,” Mr Koshyari said in his report recommending the Assembly be kept in suspended animation.

