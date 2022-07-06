In Rajasthan, rural development works of panchayat bodies being monitored

The progress of financial and physical aspects of development schemes being recorded

The works undertaken by the Panchayati Raj institutions for rural development under the 15th Finance Commission in Rajasthan are being monitored for increasing their utility for villagers and making them relevant for rural infrastructure. The progress of both the financial and physical aspects of development schemes is being recorded.

The 15th Finance Commission had recommended in its final report titled “Empowering local governments” that 60% of the grants made to panchayat bodies should be spent on the priority areas such as drinking water supply, rainwater harvesting and sanitation. The rest of the untied grants could be utilised for improving basic services.

Panchayati Raj Secretary Naveen Jain said here on Wednesday that a target had been set for physical verification of at least 3% of works on the spot following the demand of villagers. The Zila Parishads in each district will make special efforts to ensure timely progress of all works.

Mr. Jain said the data related to the completion of works would be uploaded on e-gram swaraj portal. The blocks with slow growth will be identified for making separate plans, which would ensure their fast progress, he said.

The 15th Finance Commission, appointed for 2020-25, had found the accountability mechanism and financial reporting of Panchayati Raj institutions in the State to be weak. Among the Panchayati Raj bodies in Rajasthan, there are 11,304 village panchayats, 352 panchayat samitis and 33 Zila Parishads.