In Punjab there is resentment among women against AAP as it has failed to pay ₹1,000, says BJP

January 04, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of failing to fulfil its pre-poll guarantees including the key promise of giving ₹1,000 financial assistance to all women, aged 18 years or above.

BJP national spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a statement that it was shameful the AAP government had grabbed power in Punjab by making several lucrative and populist promises, but had failed to deliver on them, even after it had been in power for over nine months.

“Because of the unfulfilled promise, there is immense resentment among the women in Punjab,” he said.

Crumbling economy

He also said the reality was that the Punjab economy was crumbling and the AAP government had no money to fulfil the promises it had made, before the 2022 Assembly elections.

Pointing out that as per the electoral roll data, Punjab had estimated 1.3 crore women voters, Mr. Shergill said, “If all the 1.3 crore women are to be given ₹1,000 per month, it will require around ₹15,600 crore annually, whereas the reality is that the State coffers are empty and in order to survive, the cash-strapped AAP government has already borrowed a whopping ₹30,000 crore in the first nine months of its regime.”

Taking a dig at the AAP, Mr. Shergill said, “The AAP government has not given this financial aid to women in Punjab till date, which exposes the AAP as a party of liars. Within just nine months, the AAP government stands completely exposed before the people of Punjab,” he added.