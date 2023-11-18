In Punjab, AAP sets tone for 2024 parliamentary polls, hits out at Modi 

November 18, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:50 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Setting up the tone for next year’s parliamentary election, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Saturday sharpened its attack on Opposition parties in Punjab.

Participating in the ‘Vikas Kranti’ rally in Hoshiarpur, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal blamed previous governments for ruining the State.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Punjab Chief Minister described him as a “master of phraseology” who, Mr. Mann said, had befooled the people during his entire tenure. He said the BJP promised to deposit ₹15 lakh in every account, which proved to be a sham. “Leave aside ₹15 lakh, the people of Gurdaspur Lok Sabha segment, which is adjoining Hoshiarpur, are waiting to see the face of their Member of Parliament Sunny Deol, who was elected on BJP ticket from the seat in 2019,” he said.

Mr. Mann said that both the BJP and Congress have done nothing tangible for the well-being of the masses and just enjoyed the fruits of power. The people will never forgive these parties for their misdeeds and will further teach them a befitting lesson in the coming polls, he added.

Mr. Mann alleged that SAD president Sukhbir Badal and his coterie had sold the interests of the State, ruined the lives of the common man and now they are insulting the youth of Punjab by saying that the AAP is the party of Vagabonds (Malangs).

He said the people in Punjab have made up their minds to give all the 13 Lok Sabha seats of the State and one of Chandigarh in upcoming general elections to the AAP.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Kejriwal claimed that neither former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal nor Captain Amarinder Singh had ever bothered to visit Hoshiarpur after assuming the charge of office. Likewise, he said that Union Minister for State Som Parkash also abandoned Hoshiarpur after becoming MP from here. However, after assuming charge of office the Punjab Chief Minister is visiting this area again and again to give a boost to its development, he said.

