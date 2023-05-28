In Punjab, 18 govt. schools in Sunam get futuristic robotic labs

May 28, 2023 04:42 am | Updated May 27, 2023 11:49 pm IST - CHANDIGARH

Punjab Skill Development and Training Minister Aman Arora on Saturday said taking a leap frog in improving the school education, all the 18 government Senior Secondary Schools in Punjab’s Sunam Assembly constituency have been equipped with futuristic robotic labs.

Mr. Arora, who is the MLA from Sunam, said the robotic labs would enable students to enhance their creative thinking and problem-solving ability. He inaugurated a robotic lab set up at Shaheed Udham Singh Government Senior Secondary School (Girls) in Sunam and also distributed the lab equipment to the remaining 17 senior secondary schools.

“These futuristic robotic labs will help pupils to get hands-on training in the latest technology areas such as robotics, the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D printing, basics of Electronics, and so on,” said Mr. Arora, while adding that this project would facilitate innovative ways to increase the knowledge skills of students through fun learning.

Asserting that Sunam probably is the first Assembly constituency in the country to equip all the government Senior Secondary Schools with these hi-tech and futuristic labs, Mr. Arora said that the Punjab government is committed to revolutionise the education sector in the State.

He said the State government had already established “Schools of Eminence” (SoE) by upgrading 117 Government Senior Secondary Schools and had also sent school principals to Singapore for sharpening their professional teaching skills.

He added that Kurious Learning Lab will provide technical training and other support, if required, to the staff of these schools. “They will also have access to the Kurious Learning platform to keep ideating and innovating for solving problems around them,” he said.

