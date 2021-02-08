Other States
In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Updated: 08 February 2021 16:30 IST
Images from relief and rescue operations
At least 15 persons have been killed and 160 are feared missing after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday. Indian Air Force teams left for the avalanche-hit areas of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district early on Monday to ramp up relief efforts. The efforts are focussed at the moment on rescuing 30-35 people trapped in a 250-metre long tunnel at Tapovan, Uttarakahnd DGP Ashok Kumar said.
Here are a few pictures of the devastation and the relief works, highlighting the situation after a day.
(With inputs from agencies)
