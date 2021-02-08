Other States

In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster

08 February 2021 16:24 IST
Updated: 08 February 2021 16:30 IST
Rescue operations under way at Tapovan Tunnel. Two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged and some houses were swept away.
Photo: PTI
Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and State disaster response teams clear the tunnel that has been blocked with slush, debris and silt, and are inching closer towards the stuck workers.
Photo: PTI
A vehicle stuck in the swamp at the site of the Tapovan hydel project as rescue works are under way. NDRF teams also used canine squads to help rescuers detect traces of life under the debris.
Photo: PTI
The damaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project of NTPC, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520 MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.
Photo: PTI
Rescuers leave on a boat to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.
Photo: AP
The Himalayan rivers pass through environmentally fragile areas.
Photo: AP
Scientists of Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation being flown to the Uttarakhand capital for surveillance, reconnaissance.
Photo: PTI
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank visits the damaged Tapovan Hydel project and nearby areas to take stock of situation.
Photo: PTI
Schoolchildren pray for the victims, who died in Nanda Devi glacier burst, in Jammu, on February 8.
Photo: PTI

Images from relief and rescue operations

At least 15 persons have been killed and 160 are feared missing after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday. Indian Air Force teams left for the avalanche-hit areas of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district early on Monday to ramp up relief efforts. The efforts are focussed at the moment on rescuing 30-35 people trapped in a 250-metre long tunnel at Tapovan, Uttarakahnd DGP Ashok Kumar said.

Here are a few pictures of the devastation and the relief works, highlighting the situation after a day.

(With inputs from agencies)

