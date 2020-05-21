Other States

In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

The Hindu Net Desk 21 May 2020 17:20 IST
Updated: 21 May 2020 17:31 IST
An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
This photo provided by the Indian Red Cross Society shows a villager standing outside his damaged house after Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, hit the area in Bhadrak district of Odisha, India, on Thursday.
Photo: AP
An uprooted tree in the Nilhat House complex on the Dalhousie road in Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo:Rajeev Bhatt
Milkmen wade through a flooded road after Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
A tree fell during cyclone Amphan, in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo:Rajeev Bhatt
An uprooted tree in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
Locals clearing an uprooted tree from the Ranaghat-Krishnagar state highway road, in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan, near Taherpur in Nadia, West Bengal, on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
An uprooted tree near Writers’ Building at Dalhousie area in Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo:Rajeev Bhatt

West Bengal and Odisha in the aftermath of Amphan

The casualties due to Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Of them, 15 are from Kolkata, she added.

It brushed past Odisha’s coast on Wednesday, leaving about 45 lakh people affected in the State.

