In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

21 May 2020 17:20 IST

West Bengal and Odisha in the aftermath of Amphan

The casualties due to Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Of them, 15 are from Kolkata, she added.

It brushed past Odisha’s coast on Wednesday, leaving about 45 lakh people affected in the State.

