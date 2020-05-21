In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

Other States
In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling21 May 2020 17:20 IST
Updated: 21 May 2020 17:31 IST
West Bengal and Odisha in the aftermath of Amphan
The casualties due to Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Of them, 15 are from Kolkata, she added.
It brushed past Odisha’s coast on Wednesday, leaving about 45 lakh people affected in the State.
