Other States

In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

1/8

West Bengal and Odisha in the aftermath of Amphan

The casualties due to Super Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal increased to 72, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. Of them, 15 are from Kolkata, she added.

It brushed past Odisha’s coast on Wednesday, leaving about 45 lakh people affected in the State.

Other Slideshows

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan.

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) employees called off their agitation and reported to duty to ferry essential services staff. This photo was taken at Byculla in Mumbai.

Lockdown 4.0: Some relaxations, some precautions

Farmers boil paddy in a traditional method, at Pothampadam, Kollengode, in Palakkad district. As the mills and granaries are closed due to the lockdown, farmers have resorted to traditional methods of grain conservation, which includes boiling the paddy grains manually, in huge vessels. The process is time-consuming and also strenuous unlike processing it mechanically in mills, saving time and labour.

In Pictures | Day 46 of coronavirus lockdown gives people the heebie-jeebies

A sand-sculpture by way of appreciating the services of doctors has been carved at Eruru, near Chillakur, in SPSR Nellore district.

In pictures | Prevention measures continue on Day-14 of lockdown

Ahmedabad fire fighters use new fogging machines to disinfect the quarantine areas of Ahmedabad city. Around 20 such machines were donated by the Swadhyay family to Fire Department's in Rajkot, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

In pictures | Coronavirus struggles: 13 days and still counting

Machinery, trucks and other vehicles are stationed at Rasulgarh depot, in Bhubaneswar. Odisha made a quantum jump in coronavirus infection by reporting as many as 15 new cases taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 20 in the State on April 3.

In pictures | As numbers rise, daily life continues on day 11 of lockdown

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY