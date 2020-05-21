In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
This photo provided by the Indian Red Cross Society shows a villager standing outside his damaged house after Cyclone Amphan, the equivalent of a category 3 hurricane, hit the area in Bhadrak district of Odisha, India, on Thursday.
Photo: AP
An uprooted tree in the Nilhat House complex on the Dalhousie road in Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
Milkmen wade through a flooded road after Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
A tree fell during cyclone Amphan, in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
An uprooted tree in Tollygunge area of Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt
Locals clearing an uprooted tree from the Ranaghat-Krishnagar state highway road, in the aftermath of super cyclone Amphan, near Taherpur in Nadia, West Bengal, on Thursday.
Photo: PTI
An uprooted tree near Writers’ Building at Dalhousie area in Kolkata on Thursday morning.
Photo: Rajeev Bhatt