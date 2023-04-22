In Patna, Swamy says he'll ask Nitish if he has PM ambitions

April 22, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:46 pm IST - Patna

Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on April 22 described Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as an "old friend" whose efforts to unite the opposition against his own party he was averse to criticise.

Mr. Swamy, who remains in news for his plain speaking as much as his legal activism against the high and the mighty, had a free-wheeling chat with journalists in the Bihar capital.

In the city for attending a conclave of law students, Mr. Swamy was asked whether he saw any chance of success for Kumar's endeavours given the numerous problems plaguing the opposition parties, most notably the disqualification of former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

"Nitish Kumar has been an old friend. How can I say no in reply to such a question," quipped Mr. Swamy, who has been in the political wilderness since his Rajya Sabha term ended last year.

Asked whether he thought the JD(U) supremo could become the Prime Minister in the future, Mr. Swamy replied with his trademark wry smile, "How can I say unless Mr. Nitish himself expresses such a desire? I have sought an appointment with him. If he agrees to meet, I will enquire whether he is interested in the top job."

The former Union Minister, who has often been critical of the Narendra Modi Government's handling of the economy, was also asked about the need for a population law in the light of the UNFPA stating that India would soon outnumber China.

"We need to understand that population growth is inversely proportional to the rate of economic progress. Just compare our population growth today with what it used to be 50-60 years ago. If the economy grows at the rate of 10% or more, stabilisation of population will follow naturally," he said.

To a pointed query about the need for a law for enforcing population control, which has been strongly advocated by a section of BJP leaders, Mr. Swamy said, "I do not think it is needed. Coercive measures cannot bring about population control. We must not forget such attempts by Indira Gandhi which had disastrous consequences."

About the CBI summons to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik, which is being linked to his statements to the press, Mr. Swamy said “He is a brave man”.

"He will give a proper reply to all questions he will be asked. But it is wrong to say he has been summoned. The CBI is investigating a case in which it wants to benefit from the information he has," the BJP leader said.

In reply to another query, Mr. Swamy said those who had raised slogans in praise of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed here on the previous day were "bringing disrepute on themselves".

"They were being foolish. It is well-known what type of man Atiq was. His murderers have also been caught and they will face the appropriate action. We need not worry much about such slogan shouting. If the slogans were anti-national in character, the administrative machinery may take cognisance and appropriate action," said Mr. Swamy.

He was also asked about the outbursts of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi who has been strongly critical of the manner in which "two Muslims" (Atiq and his brother Ashraf) were killed while in handcuffs and surrounded by a police contingent.

"Mr. Owaisi is a friend, who is highly intelligent. I often tell him jocularly that he is a patriot who often ends up acting against the interests of the nation, in a bid to establish himself as a leader of the Muslims. But he is a man who deserves to be listened to with respect," said Mr. Swamy.