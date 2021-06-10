In Nagaland, anti-graft group forms political party

Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation was formed in 2013 to protest “multiple taxations” by extremist groups

Members of a group that had stood up to “multiple taxations” by extremist groups such as the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) factions have formed a political party.

The Rising People’s Party (RPP) was registered with the Election Commission of India on June 7.

Its president is Joel Naga, one of the founding members of Against Corruption and Unabated Taxation (ACAUT) that had “done the impossible” in 2013 by organising a mass movement against “taxes” imposed by at least half a dozen extremist groups.

The group had also taken on fuel adulteration and backdoor appointments in the State government departments.

No woman in Assembly

One of the objectives of the RPP is to ensure that a woman gets into the Assembly. Nagaland had a lone woman MP in Rano Shaiza (1977-1980) but is yet to elect one to the 60-member House.

“Our basic goal is to change the system. But one can do that by entering the system as shouting and protesting from outside changes nothing,” Mr. Naga told journalists.

He said his party would be “realistic” about its prospects in view of the performance of two new political parties – the Assam Jatiya Parishad and the Raijor Dal – that did not live up to the pre-election hype.

The RPP had more time to work among the masses for changing a system that had long been dictated by money power, Mr. Naga said.

Assembly elections are due in Nagaland by February 2023.