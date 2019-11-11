In Meghalaya, Christians care for Shivalingams

An hour after Amal Chandra Rabha had finished praying before a 5-foot Shivalingam – the most rectangular among the many phallus-shaped monoliths jutting out of a 3-acre enclosure in Nokat village of Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills district – church elder Jemthinath B. Marak recited his prayers.

Mr. Rabha, a Rabha tribal from Assam’s Rabhabelpara village, had little knowledge of Garo — Mr. Marak’s tongue. But he sensed the church elder had thanked the Lord for guiding him through a tricky jungle track to the Hindu site on a hillock and wished for his safe return home 3 km away.

The Garos and Rabhas coexisted across the inter-State boundary until the ethnic clashes of December 2010 drove a wedge between them. The newly developed park maintained by some 300 Christian residents of Nokat, including the village’s Baptist Church pastor Sempolar B. Marak, is drawing the two communities together.

But local MLA and Meghalaya Assembly’s Deputy Speaker Timothy D. Shira has further plans. He wants the Nokat Shivalingams to be a prime Hindu pilgrimage site, seeking archaeological studies besides a Kartarpur-like “safe corridor” for devotees.

The Shivalingams are near Resubelpara, the North Garo Hills district headquarters about 135 km southwest of Guwahati.

“Work on a 6 km road under PMGSY connecting the site to a highway in Assam should begin by next year and I have proposed security for visitors,” Mr. Shira told The Hindu.

There’s no clear historical account of the granite Shivalingams that, local authority says, could be either naturally shaped or carved by some ancient civilisation. The latter is more likely, said Manash Marak of Bakrapara village, the nokma (chieftain) of 58 villages, including Nokat.

The place was hidden in wild bushes until over a decade ago when the villagers, in search of more farmland, cleared the area but found the area too rocky to cultivate. A local legend about the Hindu god Shiva meditating at the site began attracting devotees from Assam.

Meghalaya Tourism Development Forum has sought a study of Shivalingams by the ASI.