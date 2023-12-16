In Maharashtra’s sugar belt, BJP attempts to counter Raju Shetti by propping up protege

December 16, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 06:48 am IST - Pune

Last week, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis set the rumour mill running with a late-night meeting with farmer leader Ravikant Tupkar. Sources said Mr. Tupkar raised issues concerning soybean and cotton farmers across the State and was assured by Mr. Fadnavis that Union Minister Piyush Goyal was favourably inclined towards his demands.

While the farmer leader did not ascribe any political motive to the meeting, many analysts saw the outreach as an attempt by the BJP to counter his estranged political mentor Raju Shetti in the State’s sugar belt.

Mr. Shetti, twice MP from Hatkanangale, described the meeting as a move aimed at “splitting” Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana (SSS), the farmer body led by him. The outfit is at the forefront of the agitation for higher fair and remunerative price (FRP) from mill owners for sugarcane farmers in the sugar belt districts of Kolhapur and Sangli in western Maharashtra.

With the SSS cornering the ruling BJP on agrarian issues, political analysts say the ruling party is looking to stem the anger in the farming community by reaching out to Mr. Tupkar and exploit the schism in the influential farmer body ahead of the Lok Sabha poll. It hopes to thereby gain a foothold in the area that has traditionally been dominated by the Congress and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

‘Mission 45 in sight’

Though the two districts send in total only three MPs to Parliament, the BJP’s outreach is part of the party’s strategy to achieve its ambitious goal of bagging 45 of 48 Lok Sabha seats in the State in the next general election, for which it is reaching out to smaller parties and influential community leaders.

The rift between Mr. Tupkar and Mr. Shetti has given the BJP a chance not only to check the growing influence of the SSS in western Maharashtra but also make inroads into the Vidarbha region, said senior political analyst Vivek Bhavsar.

Mr. Tupkar has formidable influence in Vidarbha’s Buldhana and other adjoining districts due to which he was groomed as a potential candidate by the SSS for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

However, he fell out with his mentor in August this year when he criticised his mentor over what he called Mr. Shetti’s “authoritarian style” of working.

Mr. Bhavsar says the BJP is also looking to divert the people’s attention from Mr. Shetti’s campaign against sugar mills, a majority of which are owned by ruling party and Opposition leaders. “This is not the first time the BJP is trying to exploit rifts in the SSS. In August 2017, when Shetti expelled his one-time aide Sadabhau Khot, he was immediately propped up by the BJP in a bid,” he said.

Mr. Khot, who assumed the charge of the Minister of State for Agriculture in the previous Devendra Fadnavis-led government, had promptly floated his own party, Rayat Kranti Sanghatana, to counter Mr. Shetti. But over a period of time, Mr. Khot lost his ground.

‘Ready for challenge’

Mr. Shetti, who had lost the last Lok Sabha poll and is trying to regain his bastion, said he is ready for the challenge thrown by the BJP. “We are well aware of the BJP’s stratagem. We neither want Tupkar nor the BJP to enjoy a sympathy wave in Buldhana by throwing him out of the outfit,” he said. “This time, farmers have realised that both the ruling BJP and the Opposition MVA parties are siding with sugar barons and cooperatives. No one is on the side of small farmers except the SSS.”

However, the former MP from Hatkanangale in Kolhapur, has an uphill task before him. According to political analysts, his influence declined over the past a few years because of shifting loyalties.

Mr. Shetti exited the BJP-led NDA in 2017. In 2022, Mr. Shetti severed ties with the then ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, vowing to rebuild his base in the sugar belt by aggressively focusing on farmer issues.

Despite consecutively winning the 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha election, Mr. Shetti’s tie-up with Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha proved disastrous as he was perceived as siding with the sugar barons he had once fiercely opposed.

