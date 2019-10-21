In Maharashtra, your 2014 MLA got rich, richer in five years

The income of as many as 192 of the 199 MLAs, including independents, who are recontesting in Monday’s Assembly elections, has seen an average growth of 73% in assets in the last five years. The average assets were ₹12.09 crore in 2014, which have since grown to ₹ 20.95 crore in 2019.

Maharashtra Election Watch, and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) have analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 192 of the 199 MLAs recontesting Assembly elections. Seven MLAs were not analysed due to unclear/incomplete affidavits uploaded on the ECI website at the time of making of this report.

Of the four major parties in Maharashtra, 47 recontesting MLAs of the Shiv Sena, part of the ruling alliance, have shown the highest average percentage increase of 97.72%, followed by 22 MLAs of the opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) with 88.71%.

As for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the 87 MLAs who are recontesting have shown an average 78.76% increase while 23 Congress MLAs have shown 56.89% average growth in their assets in five years.

The top five re-contesting MLAs, with highest asset increase (in terms of rupees) include Mangalprabhat Lodha and Prashant Thakur of the BJP at top two spots, followed by Pratap Sarnaik of the Sena and Sameer Meghe of the BJP. Samajwadi Party’s Abu Azmi is at the fifth spot.