Jalgaon 15 February 2021 08:50 IST
In Maharashtra, 16 labourers dead after truck overturns
Updated: 15 February 2021 09:04 IST
All the deceased were from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in Jalgaon district
Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.
All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.
Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.
