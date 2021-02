In Maharashtra, 16 labourers dead after truck overturns

Jalgaon

15 February 2021 08:50 IST

All the deceased were from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in Jalgaon district

Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.

