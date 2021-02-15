Other States

In Maharashtra, 16 labourers dead after truck overturns

Sixteen persons were killed after a truck overturned in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district, police said on Monday.

All the deceased were labourers from Abhoda, Kerhala and Raver in the district, police said, adding they died after their papaya-laden truck overturned shortly after midnight near a temple at Kingaon village.

Five labourers have sustained serious injuries and are being treated at a rural hospital, police said.


