In Madhya Pradesh, plant trees for gun license

Want a gun license? Plant trees and shoot a selfie — this is the new rule in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior-Chambal region, known for its fascination for firearms. An exception will be made only if the license is sought because of an immediate threat to the applicant’s life.

“Gun license seekers will need to plant at least ten saplings. If the person does not own land, the administration has earmarked revenue land where he or she can plant saplings,” said Gwalior District Collector Anurag Choudhary.

The applicant would be required to take care of the saplings for a month, click a selfie with them immediately after planting, and a month later, attach the pictures with the application.

To further verify that the condition has been fulfilled, a report would be sought from the Patwari, a local government official, the Collector said.

The condition would be relaxed only if the license-seeker is facing an immediate threat to life.

In such cases, she or he would be required to plant saplings after getting the license.