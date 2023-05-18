In Madhya Pradesh, Congress promises 100 units of free electricity

May 18, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Raipur:

The Congress on Thursday promised that it would provide 100 units of free electricity and 200 units at half tariff if voted to power in Madhya Pradesh later this year.

Addressing a public meeting in Dhar, former Chief Minister and State Congress president Kamal Nath made the announcement and said it would improve the purchasing power of the poorest in the State.

“ Sau unit maaf aur do sau unit maaf [use of 100 units of electricity will be free and pay half the bill for 200 units]. Do you want 200 units half, we will give it because we have the weakest sections in our mind,” said Mr. Nath.

Earlier, he also mentioned the three other promises made by his party ahead of the polls due later this year. The Congress has already announced ₹1,500 monthly cash assistance to women, domestic gas cylinders for ₹500 each and reinstating the old pension scheme (OPS) for government employees.

After coming to power in 2018, Mr. Nath had first announced the scheme of giving 100 units of power for ₹100. While the specifics of the latest announcement are awaited, it is an attempt to include more households in the ambit.

BJP’s dig at Nath

The ruling BJP, meanwhile, questioned the delivery record of Mr. Nath and alleged that during his tenure, he was responsible for power woes in the State.

“The people of Madhya Pradesh have not forgotten the 15-month Kamal Nath government’s failure to keep promises, and corruption!. Kamal Nath’s failures had made Madhya Pradesh a State of darkness by taking guidance from the pioneer of the lantern era [a reference to former CM Digvijaya Singh’s tenure]... And used to blame bats for their failure! The same Kamal Nath ji is once again trying to cheat the people of the State with false promises and intentions!,” tweeted BJP State media in-charge Ashish Agarwal in Hindi.