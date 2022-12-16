In LS, Congress MP brings up difference between ‘adivasi’, ‘vanvasi’

December 16, 2022 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - New Delhi

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda on Thursday moved a motion in Lok Sabha to begin the discussion on the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022, to include the Hattee community of Sirmaur district’s Trans-Giri region in the Scheduled Tribes list of Himachal Pradesh.

Kicking off the discussion on the Bill, Congress MP Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka said that he supported the move to include them in the ST list but questioned the consequences of the decision.

“The Bill says that Hattee people of the Sirmaur district’s Trans-Giri region, except for those who are SC, will be included in the ST list. Why is this division being created? It will lead to some thinking they are upper caste in comparison to others. This provision is totally beyond understanding,” Mr. Ulaka said, adding that the current regime’s efforts to brand tribal people as ‘vanvasi’ instead of ‘adivasi’ were incorrect.

“A few days ago, some people came to me appealing that reservation should be removed for those converting to Islam and Christianity. My question is this. Are Hindus and Adivasis the same? Did Hindus come first or Adivasis? Adivasi means first inhabitants. And now, slowly they are calling us vanvasi. I might be ‘jungli’ but I am not vanvasi,” he said.

Shimla MP Suresh Kumar Kashyap (BJP) also rose to support the Bill and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for following through on the promise of “ Sabka saath, sabka vikaas”.

Mr. Kashyap said that the demand of the Hattees to be included in the ST list was pending for decades. He added that when the community was declared as ST in neighbouring Uttarakhand, members of the same family, living on the other side of the Giri river in Himachal Pradesh found themselves disenfranchised, stressing the importance of this Bill.

Responding to Mr. Ulaka’s concern on exclusion of SC people in the region from the Bill, he said, “During consultations, SC groups in the area requested that they not be removed from that category and our government has made sure that they were heard as well.”

Several other members from parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Trinamool Congress, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also rose in support of the Bill to include Hattees in the ST list but also called the government’s attention to the pending demands of several other communities across the country. NCP MP Supriya Sule once again urged the government to bring a comprehensive Bill to include all such communities left out in one go, instead of bringing in Bills one by one. The discussion is expected to continue on Friday, after which Mr. Munda will make his remarks on the Bill.

The BJP has for the longest time promised the inclusion of the Hattee community in the ST list, including in the manifesto of the most recent election that it lost to the Congress.

Days before the election dates in Himachal were announced, the Union Cabinet had announced that they had approved this addition. Interestingly, the BJP won three out of five of the Assembly constituencies in the Sirmaur district in this election.