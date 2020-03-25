In Kashmir, people chip in with books, masks for those in quarantine

Volunteers in Kashmir are chipping in with books, sanitary items and masks to help around 3,000 people who are in quarantine due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sheikh Ajaz, owner of Gulshan Books, has started distributing books free of cost. “This is a small attempt to help open the doors of knowledge to enlighten the minds of quarantined population in this strenuous time,” he told The Hindu.

According to J&K administration figures, there are 2,928 persons under home quarantine and 71 in hospital quarantine as on Tuesday. Over 1,000 such people, including students with travel history to the COVID-19 affected countries, have been isolated in different hotels and educational complexes that were turned into quarantine centres in the past week.

Those in quarantine include a number of women travellers and students. “Around 700 boxes of sanitary pads were delivered to all the quarantine facilities housing women students free of cost,” said Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

A separate drive has been launched to pick up trash from the quarantine facility. “It’s being isolated, sealed and separately transported for segregation on a daily basis,” he added.

To meet the growing demand for multi-layer masks in J&K, two non-government organisations, Athrout-Kashmir and Ehsaas Trust International, have started making personal protective equipment, which is a must for doctors dealing with COVID-19 patients.

“We have decided to make medical face masks in bulk. Volunteers can help in sewing them,” said Athrout member Bashir Nadwi, whose NGO has started using mobile public address systems to make people aware of the precautions to be taken to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Many students have made videos on how to make masks and uploaded the do-it-yourself guides on social media.