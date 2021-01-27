In Kargil, locals boycott official R-Day function

Srinagar

27 January 2021 05:22 IST

The protest was against the Union Territory administration’s “discriminatory approach”.

As a mark of protest, several political and religious organisations boycotted the official ceremony of the Republic Day in Ladakh’s Kargil district and organised a separate function to unfurl the Tricolour.

“We decided to hold a separate function on the Republic Day to register our protest against the discrimination meted out to Kargil district of Ladakh ever since this region was carved out as a separate Union Territory [in 2019]. Even the first-ever tableau in the parade in Delhi did not represent Kargil’s culture,” Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Ashraia Kargil chief Sheikh Nazir Mehdi Mohammadi said.

The religious organisation held a parallel function in Kargil which was participated by local leaders. Mr. Mohammadi unfurled the Tricolour at the Hawza Ilmiyah Isna Asharia chowk. The national anthem was also sung by the students of the Jafariya Academy of Morden Education.

“The people of Kargil respect the flag and will always raise a voice of justice and equality for the people of Kargil. However, the UT administration has discriminatory approach towards Kargil and must end it,” he added.

He alleged that the district was given only four of the 16 UT-level awards announced for local talent on the occasion.

“There is open discrimination even in the award distribution. Kargil’s COVID-19 warriors and other talents were ignored while finalising the list,” he alleged.

Lieutenant Governor R.K. Mathur, who presided over the function in Leh, said, “No decision on the identity, land, environment and related issues will be taken without the consent of the people of Ladakh.”